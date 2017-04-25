Tomorrow is Here! Kelrik Productions ...

Tomorrow is Here! Kelrik Productions Presents ANNIE

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Kelrik Productions presents ANNIE, one of America's most beloved musicals, April 21 - 30 at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall. Annie will be directed by Kelrik's Artistic Director Erik Austin , with music direction by John Cribb.

