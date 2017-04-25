Tomorrow is Here! Kelrik Productions Presents ANNIE
Kelrik Productions presents ANNIE, one of America's most beloved musicals, April 21 - 30 at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall. Annie will be directed by Kelrik's Artistic Director Erik Austin , with music direction by John Cribb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Teacher Who Said Gay People 'Deserv...
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|19
|SLO District Attoreny DOW throws elderly under ...
|May 13
|Tom
|1
|DON'T Live or Move to San Luis Obispo - Unless ... (Apr '08)
|May 8
|Terry805
|95
|San Luis Police Abuses
|May 4
|anglo persecution
|3
|Avila Beach Music Thread
|May 3
|Musikologist
|4
|SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras
|May 3
|Yaxpayer rip off
|1
|Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis...
|May 1
|cinnabar ore
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC