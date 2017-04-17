The hubris of Gerhardt Hubner
Hubris is defined by Webster's Dictionary as "exaggerated pride or self-confidence." In the case of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District Administrator, Gerhardt Hubner, the shoe couldn't fit any better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct
|2 hr
|Doolittle
|2
|SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases
|Sun
|James P
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Sun
|Willy
|3
|Murder of Andrew Holland in SLO Sheriffs custody
|Apr 11
|Truth Matters
|1
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|TattooedBaldBoy
|39
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Guranteed Rate Scandal David Wilson
|Apr 6
|Teresa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC