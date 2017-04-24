Suspects get away after shooting in A...

Suspects get away after shooting in Arroyo Grande

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Cal Coast News

A man was shot at a home in Arroyo Grande Thursday morning, prompting a police search that has yet to net any suspects. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of El Camino Real.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
San Luis Police Abuses Apr 21 Gene 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
News SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct Apr 17 Doolittle 2
SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases Apr 16 James P 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Apr 16 Willy 3
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC