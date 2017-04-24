Suspects get away after shooting in Arroyo Grande
A man was shot at a home in Arroyo Grande Thursday morning, prompting a police search that has yet to net any suspects. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of El Camino Real.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
