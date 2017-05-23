Sanitation district administrator sub...

Sanitation district administrator submits false financial report

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Cal Coast News

South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District's Administrator Gerhardt Hubner recently submitted a financial report to his board that states an account it has at Rabobank contains $898.00. The account was set up last year when the district began collecting its own rates from Oceano customers when an agreement to have the Oceano CSD collect the funds fell apart.

