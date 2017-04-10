How do SLO County cities match Califo...

How do SLO County cities match California electoral preferences?

According to data released by the California Secretary of State, the cities of Morro Bay and Pismo Beach are strong indicators of the political tide in California. [ Sac Bee ] Last November, the selections made by both Morro Bay and Pismo Beach voters matched the preferences of California as a whole in 18 of 19 statewide contests.

