Arroyo Grande teacher sentenced for sex with a student

A former Arroyo Grande High School culinary arts teacher who pleaded no contest to charges of sexual intercourse with an underage student was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail and four years probation. Tara Stumph's probation includes mandatory participation in the Sex Offender Management Program.

