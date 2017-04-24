Arroyo Grande police probe shooting a...

Arroyo Grande police probe shooting after bullets found in neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cal Coast News

Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that took place Saturday night in a quiet Arroyo Grande neighborhood. Some neighbors initially mistook the gunshots for fireworks, but a woman later discovered two bullets lodged in her car, prompting a probe into the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
San Luis Police Abuses Apr 21 Gene 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
News SLO County medical examiner accused of misconduct Apr 17 Doolittle 2
SLO District Attorney suspect in False cases Apr 16 James P 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... Apr 16 Willy 3
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC