Arroyo Grande pair beat SLO man, steal his dog
A man and woman viciously beat a San Luis Obispo man who was sitting at a bus stop in Grover Beach, stole his dog and then fled. The suspects evaded capture for nearly a day, but officers then tracked them down and recovered the dog as well.
