Arroyo Grande pair beat SLO man, stea...

Arroyo Grande pair beat SLO man, steal his dog

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Cal Coast News

A man and woman viciously beat a San Luis Obispo man who was sitting at a bus stop in Grover Beach, stole his dog and then fled. The suspects evaded capture for nearly a day, but officers then tracked them down and recovered the dog as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Luis Police Abuses May 4 anglo persecution 3
Avila Beach Music Thread May 3 Musikologist 4
SLO PD Installs Fake Cameras May 3 Yaxpayer rip off 1
Mercury Penis Injector used during the Syphilis... May 1 cinnabar ore 2
Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg... Apr 22 Cho 8
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr 18 wmcnatt 8
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar '17 Oh Yea 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC