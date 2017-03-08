Sanitation district joins investigation of AG mayor
After upping the amount of money it will pay for outside legal counsel, the South County Sanitation District board of directors signed on to partner with the city of Arroyo Grande for an independent investigation into misconduct allegations against AG Mayor Jim Hill. The sanitation district board's 2-0 vote at its March 1 meeting means the entity will pay half of the estimated $15,000 cost of the investigation, which will be conducted by the law firm of Liebert Cassidy Whitmore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC