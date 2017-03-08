Sanitation district joins investigation of AG mayor

After upping the amount of money it will pay for outside legal counsel, the South County Sanitation District board of directors signed on to partner with the city of Arroyo Grande for an independent investigation into misconduct allegations against AG Mayor Jim Hill. The sanitation district board's 2-0 vote at its March 1 meeting means the entity will pay half of the estimated $15,000 cost of the investigation, which will be conducted by the law firm of Liebert Cassidy Whitmore.

