Sanitation district joins Arroyo Grande in misconduct investigation
The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District voted 2-0 on Wednesday to pay half the cost for an investigation into allegations of misconduct raised by a resident of Arroyo Grande against Mayor Jim Hill. Earlier this year, Patty Welsh accused Hill of violating the Ralph M. Brown Act.
