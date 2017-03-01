Sanitation district joins Arroyo Gran...

Sanitation district joins Arroyo Grande in misconduct investigation

The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District voted 2-0 on Wednesday to pay half the cost for an investigation into allegations of misconduct raised by a resident of Arroyo Grande against Mayor Jim Hill. Earlier this year, Patty Welsh accused Hill of violating the Ralph M. Brown Act.

