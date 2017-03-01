Lawsuit claims sexual harassment at A...

Lawsuit claims sexual harassment at AG water facility went on for years

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: New Times SLO

Two female employees of a the private water company Veolia North American LLC filed a lawsuit against the company in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, claiming that they were sexually harassed multiple times by the same male supervisor at the company's water reclamation facility in Arroyo Grande. According to the lawsuit, filed Feb. 14, both female employees were the subject of harassing comments and aggressive, unwanted sexual advances from the supervisor, who later was in charge of evaluating their performance at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store 8 hr Glenn 1
News Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria... 8 hr Pedro 1
San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat... Tue Jag 2
SLO Prosecutor lied in Trial is supporting Tana... Tue Sawyer 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Feb 27 spytheweb 3
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Feb 26 Sope 1
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... Feb 22 fatboyr 3
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC