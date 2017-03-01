Lawsuit claims sexual harassment at AG water facility went on for years
Two female employees of a the private water company Veolia North American LLC filed a lawsuit against the company in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, claiming that they were sexually harassed multiple times by the same male supervisor at the company's water reclamation facility in Arroyo Grande. According to the lawsuit, filed Feb. 14, both female employees were the subject of harassing comments and aggressive, unwanted sexual advances from the supervisor, who later was in charge of evaluating their performance at work.
