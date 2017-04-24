Julia Gregson Leads Bishop Diego to 1...

Julia Gregson Leads Bishop Diego to 19-7 Romp

Julia Gregson hit two homers and went 3-for-4, powering Bishop Diego to a 19-7 softball mercy-rule win over Coastal Christian of Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

