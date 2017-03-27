History is repeating at South County sanitation district
Until four years ago, I was not involved in local government. After hearing about problems at the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District, I started going to meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mon
|Fatboyr
|5
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC