Defamation trial kicks off with spat between lawyers

1 hr ago Read more: New Times SLO

Local attorney Jim Duenow spoke those words as he walked out of a San Luis Obispo courtroom March 6. The remark appeared to be aimed at San Fancisco-based attorney James Wagstaffe, whom Duneow had admitted to earlier calling an "effing disgrace to the bar." The contentious hearing occurred before a jury was even selected in the defamation trial brought by local waste management business owner Charles Tenborg against the CalCoastNews website and its founders, Dan Blackburn and Karen Velie.

