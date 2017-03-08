Defamation trial kicks off with spat between lawyers
Local attorney Jim Duenow spoke those words as he walked out of a San Luis Obispo courtroom March 6. The remark appeared to be aimed at San Fancisco-based attorney James Wagstaffe, whom Duneow had admitted to earlier calling an "effing disgrace to the bar." The contentious hearing occurred before a jury was even selected in the defamation trial brought by local waste management business owner Charles Tenborg against the CalCoastNews website and its founders, Dan Blackburn and Karen Velie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|BarrelHouse Brewing to open taproom in Visalia
|Mar 5
|Who
|1
|SLO County Secretly Selling your Private Inform...
|Mar 3
|Wendell
|1
|Owner: Off-Duty FF Started Fire at CA Store
|Mar 1
|Glenn
|1
|Prosecutor's error leads to reversal of Cambria...
|Mar 1
|Pedro
|1
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Feb 28
|Jag
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC