CHP catches one speeding motorcyclist, other gets away
California Highway Patrol officers caught one of two motorcyclists who were fleeing Thursday in South County at speeds of nearly 130 mph. [ Tribune ] Around 4:30 p.m., Grover Beach resident Robert Scott Waltos, 21, and Kayne Gloner were traveling at speeds above 90 mph on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande, according to the CHP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mon
|Fatboyr
|5
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Mar 19
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC