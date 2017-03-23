Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Cas...

Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered to Pay $1.1 million Damages

There are 1 comment on the Noozhawk story from Thursday Mar 16, titled Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered to Pay $1.1 million Damages. In it, Noozhawk reports that:

Hazardous-waste contractor Charles Tenborg filed suit alleging he was defamed by 2012 article by Karen Velie and Daniel Blackburn Charles Tenborg, right and his attorney, James Wagstaffe, speak to the media Thursday after a San Luis Obispo County jury found Cal Coast News writers Karen Velie and Daniel Blackburn guilty of libel and awarded Tenborg $1.1 million in damages. A Superior Court jury in San Luis Obispo County found two Cal Coast News writers libeled a hazardous-waste contractor when they accused him of illegal activity in a 2012 article, and are now responsible for $1.1 million in damages.

Oh Yea

San Luis Obispo, CA

#1 Friday Mar 17
Finally, Cal Coast News, found GUILTY

Now they are going to file bankruptcy
