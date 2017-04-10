Arroyo Grande council eying local pla...

Arroyo Grande council eying local planner for city manager job

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Cal Coast News

Following a nationwide search, the Arroyo Grande City Council has tapped Arroyo Grande resident Jim Bergman to be the city's top executive. The council will consider formally hiring Bergman as its city manager at a meeting on Tuesday.

