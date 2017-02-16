The following article was posted on February 15th, 2017, in the New Times - Volume 31, Issue 30 [ Submit a Story ] Looks like the kerfuffle over the SLO Chamber of Commerce video featuring SLO Fire Chief Garret Olson and SLO City Manager Katie Lichtig is heating up. According to SLO City Attorney Christine Dietrick , the city has received two fiery complaints "alleging a variety of violations of state and local workplace laws and policies."

