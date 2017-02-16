Shredder
The following article was posted on February 15th, 2017, in the New Times - Volume 31, Issue 30 [ Submit a Story ] Looks like the kerfuffle over the SLO Chamber of Commerce video featuring SLO Fire Chief Garret Olson and SLO City Manager Katie Lichtig is heating up. According to SLO City Attorney Christine Dietrick , the city has received two fiery complaints "alleging a variety of violations of state and local workplace laws and policies."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|23 hr
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC