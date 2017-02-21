Man and woman found passed out with d...

Man and woman found passed out with drugs in stolen car

Thursday Feb 9

A pair of alleged thieves conked out in a stolen car Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo, according to the city's police department. Around 2 p.m., a caller reported to police that a man and woman were slumped over in a small white sedan.

Arroyo Grande, CA

