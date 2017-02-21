Man and woman found passed out with drugs in stolen car
A pair of alleged thieves conked out in a stolen car Sunday afternoon in the 3000 block of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo, according to the city's police department. Around 2 p.m., a caller reported to police that a man and woman were slumped over in a small white sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|21 hr
|fatboyr
|3
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Mon
|CSM
|1
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC