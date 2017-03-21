Grover Beach police catch two alleged auto thieves
An attempted traffic stop on Tuesday in Grover Beach led to police a man who was driving a stolen vehicle, according to police. The passenger in the car then ran away and initially managed to evade capture, but officers later tracked him down and arrested him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|public corruption slo (Nov '14)
|Sun
|COP
|7
|Time to hire a New Chief of Police
|Mar 19
|Pacman
|2
|Gregory A. Erwin Fires Lawyer Radding (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|3
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|SLO POLICE Department Dysfunctional Corrupt (May '15)
|Mar 16
|CSM Retired
|5
|San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C...
|Mar 13
|Gman
|4
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC