Grover Beach market robber turns himself in
An Arroyo Grande man who initially got away with robbing a convenience store has turned himself in, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. Around 11 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Grover Beach Market Express at 1051 S. 13th Street, flashed a silver gun at the clerk and demanded cash.
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon
|Mon
|CSM
|1
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16)
|Feb 18
|daled
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
