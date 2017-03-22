Congressman Salud Carbajal Town Hall Draws Hundreds of Trump Critics in Arroyo Grande
Hundreds of people jammed into a town hall meeting with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal on Wednesday night, many of them there to tell the Democrat they support his efforts to resist President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and his plan to dismantle Obamacare. Carbajal appeared alongside a panel consisting of San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Penny Borenstein, Joyce Ellen Lippman from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, and Dr. Priya Verma from Cal Poly's Natural Resources Management & Environmental Sciences Department.
