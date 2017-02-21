Arroyo Grande seeks sanitation distri...

Arroyo Grande seeks sanitation district's help in Hill investigation

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: New Times SLO

Arroyo Grande wants to partner with another local agency as it moves forward with an investigation into allegations of misconduct made against the city's mayor. In addition to voting 4-0 in favor of an independent inquiry into the allegations against Mayor Jim Hill, the Arroyo Grande City Council is also asking that the South SLO County Sanitation District participate in the investigation and share in its cost, which could run as high as $15,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Luis Obispo Has a New Judge/Commissioner C... 12 hr fatboyr 3
JUSTICE Flawed Judge Harmon Mon CSM 1
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Feb 18 bob jay 1
Public Corruption Investigation in San Luis Obi... (Jun '16) Feb 18 daled 2
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for San Luis Obispo County was issued at February 22 at 2:05PM PST

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC