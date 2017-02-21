Arroyo Grande seeks sanitation district's help in Hill investigation

Arroyo Grande wants to partner with another local agency as it moves forward with an investigation into allegations of misconduct made against the city's mayor. In addition to voting 4-0 in favor of an independent inquiry into the allegations against Mayor Jim Hill, the Arroyo Grande City Council is also asking that the South SLO County Sanitation District participate in the investigation and share in its cost, which could run as high as $15,000.

