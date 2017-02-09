Arroyo Grande mayor faces potential misconduct investigation
On Feb. 14, the Arroyo Grande City Council will decide whether to launch an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct leveled at Mayor Jim Hill. The vote comes after members of the public accused Hill of passing along confidential information and documents discussed in closed session meetings to unauthorized individuals in violation of the state's public meeting laws, known as the Brown Act.
