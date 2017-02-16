Arroyo Grande council votes for inves...

Arroyo Grande council votes for investigation into mayor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cal Coast News

The Arroyo Grande City Council voted Tuesday to launch an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct raised by members of the public against Mayor Jim Hill. Political opponents of Hill have pushed hard in recent weeks for an investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans 18 hr TheyNeverLearn 1
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Feb 7 Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Luis Obispo County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC