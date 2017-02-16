Arroyo Grande council votes for investigation into mayor
The Arroyo Grande City Council voted Tuesday to launch an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct raised by members of the public against Mayor Jim Hill. Political opponents of Hill have pushed hard in recent weeks for an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|18 hr
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|slo county sued by disabled veteran
|Feb 9
|benny
|2
|Judge Harnon a NO SHOW
|Feb 8
|Shameful
|1
|X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County
|Feb 7
|Anonn
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC