Allegations of misconduct ignite Arro...

Allegations of misconduct ignite Arroyo Grande Council

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Cal Coast News

The Arroyo Grande City Council will consider hiring an outside investigator to look into allegations of misconduct brought by a member of the public against Mayor Jim Hill. Three members of the bitterly divided council opposed Hill's November reelection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 9 benny 2
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Feb 8 Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Feb 7 Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,802,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC