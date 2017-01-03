Two patients die after flu outbreak a...

Two patients die after flu outbreak at Arroyo Grande nursing facility

Two patients died following an outbreak of an influenza virus at an Arroyo Grande senior care facility. Officials have not released the identity of the deceased patients nor the specific causes of death.

