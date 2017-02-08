Santa Maria Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats At SLO County School

A Santa Maria dad irate about his son's suspension has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Lopez High School staff in rural Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department said Thursday. At 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Lopez campus after a school secretary said a very angry dad called because he was upset about the circumstances surrounding the recent suspension of his son from the continuation high school.

