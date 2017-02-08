Santa Maria Man Arrested For Alleged ...

Santa Maria Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats At SLO County School

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Noozhawk

A Santa Maria dad irate about his son's suspension has been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot Lopez High School staff in rural Arroyo Grande, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department said Thursday. At 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Lopez campus after a school secretary said a very angry dad called because he was upset about the circumstances surrounding the recent suspension of his son from the continuation high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Harnon a NO SHOW Wed Shameful 1
X SLO VSO Officer Dana Cummings Sues County Tue Anonn 6
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Tue jaykayel 21
slo county sued by disabled veteran Feb 6 DCA 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
Conflict of Interst and Integrity Feb 1 US Citizen 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC