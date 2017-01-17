Sanitation district officials tussle ...

Sanitation district officials tussle over clean underwear

9 min ago Read more: Cal Coast News

The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District has launched its third investigation in less than a year into allegations of harassment, threats or discrimination between several former and current district officials and employees. The latest tussle started over a washer and dryer Chief Plant Operator John Clemons ordered so that employees could get undergarments splashed with sewage cleaned at the plant.

