One arrested, one evades capture in South County chase
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies chased two alleged gang members Tuesday from rural Arroyo Grande to Pismo Beach. During the chase, the suspects ran stops signs and red lights and crashed into several vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoo laser removal....
|Sun
|scott_giles
|1
|Can this questioned be answered with any certai...
|Sun
|scott_giles
|1
|Can the questioned be answered with certainity....
|Sun
|scott_giles
|1
|Judicial Love Affairs SLO 2017
|Sat
|Judge Charles
|1
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC