John Wallace arrested on felony conflict of interest charges
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office has filed felony conflict of interest charges against 73-year-old John Wallace, the former administrator of the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District. The announcement came Tuesday.
