Girl power

Girl power

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Times SLO

Not so fun fact: In 2015 only 22 percent of main characters and only 19 percent of all directors, writers, producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the industry's leading films were female. In response to this dismal news, filmmakers Sara Landas and Hollie Rae decided to hit the road and interview more than 100 women from different walks of life for a documentary called The Goddess Project .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arroyo Grande Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prank Caller Gets Burger King Workers to Trash ... (Feb '16) Tue RICKIEE 8
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
Barbara Walters does naked photo shoot with ill... (Feb '14) Dec 18 frog 2
News Federal agency starts investigation of Family T... (Mar '13) Dec 12 nailsmo 43
Stalked by Cal Coast News and Karen Velie Dec 10 Concerned Citizen 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
California rural law center workshop/training Dec 7 1234_slo 1
See all Arroyo Grande Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now

Arroyo Grande Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arroyo Grande Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Arroyo Grande, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC