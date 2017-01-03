Girl power

Not so fun fact: In 2015 only 22 percent of main characters and only 19 percent of all directors, writers, producers, editors, and cinematographers working on the industry's leading films were female. In response to this dismal news, filmmakers Sara Landas and Hollie Rae decided to hit the road and interview more than 100 women from different walks of life for a documentary called The Goddess Project .

