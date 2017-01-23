Bishop Peak fall victim is Cal Poly s...

Bishop Peak fall victim is Cal Poly student from Arroyo Grande

Monday Jan 2

The man who fell nearly 30 feet around the top of Bishop Peak Thursday evening is Evan Lalanne, 18. Lalanne is a Cal Poly student and graduate of Arroyo Grande High School, where he was a star volleyball player. Lalanne suffered severe neck and back injuries and was paralyzed from the waist down in the aftermath of the fall, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.

