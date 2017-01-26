Arrested as a man, booked into jail as a woman
Grover Beach police arrested a suspect Sunday who they determined was a man from Arroyo Grande, for allegedly impersonating a police officer while conducting a traffic stop. However, San Luis Obispo County Jail staff thought otherwise, and booked 52-year-old Ken M. Kennon into jail as a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.
Add your comments below
Arroyo Grande Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fatal Accident Fox daughter Carr what really ha...
|Jan 22
|King
|1
|Terminally Ill Man (JOHN BLACK)SLO-DA, SLO-Judg...
|Jan 22
|Texas
|6
|San Luis Obispo Judicial Appointment Tana Coat...
|Jan 19
|KYT
|1
|Judge Charles S. Crandall under investigation S... (Jul '16)
|Jan 16
|anon
|2
|Roandoak of God near Morro Bay: Group home unde... (Jun '09)
|Jan 12
|Mark Dickinson
|36
|paso robles video game creation/cartooning clas...
|Jan 8
|raytoons
|1
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arroyo Grande Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC