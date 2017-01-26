Arrested as a man, booked into jail a...

Arrested as a man, booked into jail as a woman

Monday Jan 16

Grover Beach police arrested a suspect Sunday who they determined was a man from Arroyo Grande, for allegedly impersonating a police officer while conducting a traffic stop. However, San Luis Obispo County Jail staff thought otherwise, and booked 52-year-old Ken M. Kennon into jail as a woman.

