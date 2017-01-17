Santa Maria Motorcyclist Killed in Cr...

Santa Maria Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Rural Arroyo Grande

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Noozhawk

A 27-year-old Santa Maria man was killed on Christmas Day when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed in rural Arroyo Grande, according to the California Highway Patrol . A group of four riders was westbound on Los Berros at about 55 mph when the victim suddenly accelerated and slammed into the back of the lead motorcyclist, identified as Richard Tafolla, 27, of Santa Maria, the CHP said.

