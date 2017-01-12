Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Day cr...

Motorcyclist dies in Christmas Day crash near Arroyo Grande

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Cal Coast News

A motorcyclist died on Christmas Day following a crash on Los Berro Road near Stanton Street in rural Arroyo Grande. Shortly before 4 p.m., two motorcyclist were driving on Los Berros Road when the crash occurred.

