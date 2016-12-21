Man killed in crash near Arroyo Grand...

Man killed in crash near Arroyo Grande identified

6 hrs ago Read more: Cal Coast News

The California Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near Arroyo Grande on Christmas Day as Fabian Hernandez-Americano, 27, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 4 p.m., Hernandez-Americano was traveling with three other motorcyclists on Los Berros Road when he crashed into the back of one of his friend's motorcycles.

