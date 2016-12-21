Man killed in crash near Arroyo Grande identified

The California Highway Patrol has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash near Arroyo Grande on Christmas Day as Fabian Hernandez-Americano, 27, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 4 p.m., Hernandez-Americano was traveling with three other motorcyclists on Los Berros Road when he crashed into the back of one of his friend's motorcycles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.