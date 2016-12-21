Brisco ramps to reopen in Arroyo Grande
It's been a long and bumpy road for the city of Arroyo Grande when it comes to addressing problems with the city's most notorious traffic issue. After being closed for more than a year, the Arroyo Grande City Council voted 5-1 at their Nov. 22 meeting to reopen the on- and off-ramps at Brisco Road.
