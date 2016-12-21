Laundry Room Burglary

Laundry Room Burglary

Tuesday Nov 29

On Monday November 28, 2016 at approximately 10:23 AM, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to two separate apartment complexes in the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Augusta for the reports of burglaries to the laundry rooms. In both these incidents the unknown suspect forced entry into the laundry rooms and pried open the coin boxes to the washers and dryers and removed an undisclosed amount of quarters.

