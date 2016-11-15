Harmon closing in on Marx in latest report
Incumbent San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx' lead over her opponent Heidi Harmon has shrunk as more ballots are counted. While Marx led in early mail in ballots, Harmon led among poll voters.
