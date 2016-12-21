Governor Brown Announces Appointments
Harold Gee, 49, of Arroyo Grande, has been appointed alternate member of the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Gee has been a correctional officer at California Men's Colony, San Luis Obispo since 2002.
