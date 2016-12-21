AG Council votes to reopen Brisco Roa...

AG Council votes to reopen Brisco Road ramps

Monday Nov 28

The Arroyo Grande City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to reopen the Brisco Road off ramp in mid-December with Mayor Jim Hill dissenting. Currently, the north bound ramps are closed due to a study to determine how a permanent closure would impact traffic congestion in Arroyo Grande.

