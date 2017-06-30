Washington July Fourth holiday brings...

Washington July Fourth holiday brings mixed feelings for minorities

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re... 34 min Valjencia 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 52 min Gloria 64,015
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Mister Chix 114,969
Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic 8 hr Bull Durham 13
Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga... 13 hr Francisine 6
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 13 hr Cheryl 10
Who is Your Favorite Leftist Communist Totalita... 22 hr Pierre 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC