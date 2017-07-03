Vandal trashes community pool, leaves behind car keys and wallet
A community pool that 50 homes share was shut down for days, as they worked to clean up the damage left behind by vandals. The Los Trechos neighborhood, near Montgomery and Louisiana Boulevards, had every piece of pool furniture thrown into the pool.
