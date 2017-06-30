Two charged after pursuit with deputies

Two charged after pursuit with deputies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Bernalillo County deputies say two people drove recklessly and ran multiple red lights in the South Valley Wednesday afternoon. When deputies attempted to pull their SUV over, the driver Jonathan Molina and his passenger Ernie Estrada reportedly refused to stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Belly Bumps the Rump democrats... 41 min more 2
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 46 min Mister Chix 64,028
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Mister Chix 114,988
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 5 hr you are 32
Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga... 5 hr thefts 10
News City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping 5 hr how 19
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 5 hr not nearly 24
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,311,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC