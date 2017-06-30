The DitchRider posted a blog post
OK, so Kristian is a Facebook friend. We did meet somewhere, but my memory fails me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Duke City Fix.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump Reveals She is a Catholic
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|13
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|64,013
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,968
|Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga...
|8 hr
|Francisine
|6
|Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei...
|8 hr
|Cheryl
|10
|Who is Your Favorite Leftist Communist Totalita...
|18 hr
|Pierre
|7
|Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re...
|18 hr
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC