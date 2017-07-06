Teena s alleged attacker was accused ...

Teena s alleged attacker was accused of previous violence against women

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

While the man accused of attacking an Albuquerque teen in 2008 only had a DWI on his record before now, KRQE News 13 has learned he's been accused of violent attacks against women before. Court documents don't say much about how the two knew each other, just that Hansen used to visit her at her job at the mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Albq Named TOP Car Theft City 1 hr you are 32
Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga... 1 hr thefts 10
News City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping 1 hr how 19
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... 1 hr not nearly 24
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Mister Chix 114,983
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Mister Chix 64,024
Question to KOB4, KRQE, KOAT, City of Albuquerq... 8 hr Stephnia 4
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC