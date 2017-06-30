Suspected street racer arrested near I-15, Comanche
Street racing is dangerous and oftentimes deadly. Last year, a young girl was killed on I-25 in Albuquerque when a racer crashed into her family's SUV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|new parrot
|114,979
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Cooties
|64,022
|15 Year-old shot over bicycle (Sep '13)
|3 hr
|Star
|5
|Question to KOB4, KRQE, KOAT, City of Albuquerq...
|6 hr
|Tad Askew
|3
|City breaks ground on Paseo del Norte landscaping
|13 hr
|Cheryl
|16
|Albuquerque Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|13 hr
|Sandista
|39
|What is The Biggest Hate Organization in America?
|Wed
|almost all
|30
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC