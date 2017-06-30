Smart home device alerts New Mexico a...

Smart home device alerts New Mexico authorities to alleged assault

Eduardo Barros was house-sitting with his girlfriend and her daughter Sunday night at a residence in Tijeras, some 15 miles east of Albuquerque. The couple got into an argument and the altercation became physical, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department's spokesperson, Deputy Felicia Romero.

