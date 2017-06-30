Smart home device alerts New Mexico authorities to alleged assault
Eduardo Barros was house-sitting with his girlfriend and her daughter Sunday night at a residence in Tijeras, some 15 miles east of Albuquerque. The couple got into an argument and the altercation became physical, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department's spokesperson, Deputy Felicia Romero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question to KOB4, KRQE, KOAT, City of Albuquerq...
|32 min
|Stephnia
|4
|Albq Named TOP Car Theft City
|35 min
|Rene
|30
|Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga...
|38 min
|Levi
|8
|15 Year-old shot over bicycle (Sep '13)
|42 min
|Levi
|7
|trump derangement syndrome
|47 min
|Liqual
|82
|KOB4 News- Sandia Fire Watcher Wachter
|2 hr
|viewer
|1
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|114,982
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC