Slain teen's family sues dispatcher who abruptly ended 911 call
As emotions run high on the other end of the line, 911 operators could potentially hear lots of profanity. But one local dispatcher decided he had enough and ended the call while a teen was dying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
