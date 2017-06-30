Slain teen's family sues dispatcher w...

Slain teen's family sues dispatcher who abruptly ended 911 call

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

As emotions run high on the other end of the line, 911 operators could potentially hear lots of profanity. But one local dispatcher decided he had enough and ended the call while a teen was dying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Cooties 64,012
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Mister Chix 114,967
Who is Your Favorite Leftist Communist Totalita... 1 hr Pierre 7
Live in Central New Mexico? Been Burglarized Re... 2 hr Carol 2
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr Larry L 118
Roving Thieves-Academy Acres Estates-Far NE Hei... 2 hr Larry L 9
Academy Acres, Far NE Heights, Mail Thieves Aga... 2 hr Romando 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC